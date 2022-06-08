Surrey man sentenced for leaving scene of fatal 2019 motorcycle crash
A 66-year-old Surrey man has been sentenced to six months of house arrest and an 18-month driving prohibition for his role in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist three years ago.
Roger Gerald Joseph Dionne was making a left turn on King George Boulevard near 73 Avenue on the evening of May 10, 2019, when he struck 53-year-old Perbinderjit Rana, who soon died from his injuries.
Dionne "did not immediately flee the scene" according to a decision on sentencing issued last week and posted online Wednesday.
Instead, "he parked his truck, got out of it, and assisted someone in standing Mr. Rana's bike upright," wrote Justice Palbinder Kaur Shergill in the decision.
Dionne then returned to his truck, used an inhaler and, "after surveying the scene" drove to Tim Hortons before heading home. He did not provide his name and address or offer assistance to Rana, who was being tended to by bystanders.
He turned himself in the following day, when he heard on the radio that Surrey RCMP were seeking a vehicle matching the description of his truck.
After a trial, Dionne was convicted on May 9 for failing to remain at the scene of an accident where death resulted.
His lawyers had asked the court not to impose a driving prohibition as part of the sentence, arguing that doing so would "severely impact" Dionne's employment.
Shergill rejected this argument.
"Despite the significant mitigating circumstances in this case, the fact remains that Mr. Dionne is convicted of a very serious offence," she wrote in the decision.
The judge also rejected the Crown's argument that Dionne should be sentenced to jail time, again citing the significant mitigating circumstances in the case.
Shergill noted that Dionne had no previous criminal record and had not committed a motor vehicle infraction in eight years.
She also noted that he has "multiple and significant health concerns" and is currently undergoing cancer treatment.
Crown prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of three to six months, followed by a two-year driving prohibition.
In delivering her decision on Dionne's sentence, Shergill acknowledged the impact his actions had had on Rana's family.
"This court read and heard the heart-wrenching victim impact statements from his children, wife, mother, and siblings," she wrote. "Their pain and loss are enormous and their suffering immeasurable. No amount of punishment to Mr. Dionne will ever ameliorate the loss experienced by Mr. Rana’s family from his tragic death."
"Rather than staying at the scene of the accident, Mr. Dionne panicked and fled. Though he did eventually turn himself in, there is no doubt that those hours before he did so must have been excruciatingly painful for (Rana's) family."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.
-
NEW
NEW | Port Alberni mill receives $4.5M to begin producing food packaging
A longstanding paper mill in Port Alberni, B.C., will begin making food grade paper for the first time in its decades-long history.
-
Victoria offers free restaurant meals as part of tourism promotion
For the month of June, tourism agencies and local personalities will visit downtown eateries and surprise diners by paying for their meal.
Calgary
-
Neighbour recalls 911 call deemed non-urgent after fatal dog attack
An alert resident trying to help an elderly neighbour, who was slumped against her garage door in a northwest alley after being attacked by three dogs on Sunday, says she requested an ambulance while on the phone with 911.
-
Canadian social media rampant with disinformation on Russia-Ukraine war, report states
A report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy found Canada is a target for pro-Russian disinformation on social media.
-
Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
Edmonton
-
Wife of man accused of murdering girl in Edmonton home describes the day of killing
A woman has told an Edmonton murder trial she sought mental health help for her husband several hours before the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
-
'We wanted to change the narrative': Edmonton officially recognizes Pride Corner on Whyte Avenue
After a year of community members countering hateful messaging through demonstrations of inclusivity and dance parties, the City of Edmonton officially recognized Pride Corner on Whyte.
-
Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening
As of 3 p.m. a severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for areas near Brazeau Dam & Clearwater County. Hail as large as nickels, downpours, frequent lightning and potentially damaging gusts are possible in that area. The storm is moving east at 40 km/h.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Toronto doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do: Investigation
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Ontario family pays $13,000 for playground, contractor abandons project
A Brantford, Ont. man is furious after he paid $13,000 for a new backyard playground and the contractor he hired to do the job stopped answering his calls.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Legault's party isn't updating its website in English this election because it's 'too expensive'
The ruling party of Quebec, the CAQ, hasn't updated the English version of its website since Jan. 13, even in the midst of election season. They haven't forgotten, the CAQ said -- it's just too expensive.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge
Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.
-
Bowman focuses on continued growth in Winnipeg during final State of the City address
For the last time as mayor, Brian Bowman gave his final State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, focusing on the continued growth of the city.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
Sask. man did 'everything you're supposed to do' in bear encounter
A Saskatchewan photographer did the right thing when he encountered a bear in Prince Albert National Park, Brennen Closson says.
Regina
-
Splash for a cause: How one Regina high school is raising money and awareness about homelessness
For the past month, Grade 11 and 12 students at Sheldon Williams Collegiate have been raising awareness and money for those experiencing homelessness in the community.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
'All free play for them': Swift Current school connects kids with nature
Sage Creek Prairie School has been a few years in the making.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Houston government won’t fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
-
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
London
-
Will St. Thomas’ industrial mega-site lure region’s next big employer?
St Thomas is hoping a mega-sized industrial property will attract the region’s next big industrial employer.
-
Bridge training doubles as rope training for local rescue team
A member of the Huron and Area Search and Rescue (HASAR) team hung precariously, yet safely, off the edge of Goderich’s Menesetung Bridge Wednesday morning.
-
Multiple youths pepper sprayed, one struck by baton in London, Ont.
One teen has been arrested after multiple youths were allegedly assaulted with pepper spray and a baton Wednesday morning, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
As most mask mandates end June 11, here's where are they still required in Sudbury
Ontario’s remaining COVID-19 mask mandates are set to expire this weekend.
-
Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north
While the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Quebec, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Searching for Randy’s ring: Family looks for wedding band lost in fatal Cambridge crash
Nearly a month after a crash in Cambridge claimed the lives of two people, the family of one victim is looking for a wedding ring lost in the collision.
-
DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police
Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case. Mary Hammond disappeared Sept. 8, 1983, and thanks to DNA, police believe they know who allegedly abducted and murdered her.