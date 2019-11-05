

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A Surrey man is in custody after police said they found what appeared to be an explosive device inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said an officer conducting a routine traffic stop pulled over a red Toyota Echo on Highway 97 near Kelowna around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. The stop revealed the man was prohibited from driving, and he was taken into police custody.

“During his interaction with the driver, the officer spotted what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Kelowna RCMP in a statement. “As a precaution vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area was diverted away from the man’s vehicle, until police could appropriately consult with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit in Vancouver.”

Traffic along part of Highway 97 through Kelowna was temporarily diverted Tuesday morning, but the road has since reopened.

Kelowna RCMP said the vehicle has since been moved to a secure location so the explosive disposal unit can safely remove and destroy the device.

Police said the 38-year-old man is being held in police custody and now faces potential charges. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

With a still image from Castanet video.