

CTV Vancouver





Toronto-area police have identified one of the three B.C. men wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a man with autism.

Ronjot Singh Dhami of Surrey is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of aggravated assault, Peel Regional Police said this week.

The 25-year-old, who has no fixed address, is believed to have taken part in an assault at a bus terminal in Mississauga, Ont. last Tuesday.

The 29-year-old victim was sitting on a set of stairs outside Square One mall when he was approached by three men. The suspects punched and kicked him repeatedly before fleeing the area.

Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two suspects haven't been identified, but are also believed to be from the West Coast. Police don't know where the alleged attackers are, but said they could still be in the Greater Toronto Area.

Authorities have described the men as "extremely dangerous," and ask that anyone who knows of their whereabouts to call police immediately.