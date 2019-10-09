

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help piecing together 66-year-old Allan McCrea's disappearance.

McCrea was last seen on Sept. 23 in the 15900 block of Fraser Highway, which is near Fleetwood Park Village.

He's described as 5'5" tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blue eyes and long, dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue denim shirt, a black jacket and Sperry brand beige shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.