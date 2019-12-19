VANCOUVER -- Police are asking the public to speak up if they see an accused child pornographer from Surrey, B.C. breaching his release conditions.

The Delta Police Department said 51-year-old Kevin Silen was charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count each of making, accessing and distributing child pornography last month.

The accused is also facing 11 counts of voyeurism.

Police said the alleged offences date back to 2008 and were "limited to a residence in Delta," the city where Silen lived before moving to Surrey earlier this year.

The accused has been released from custody on a number of conditions, including that he not own or use any device capable of accessing the internet or any computer network, unless it's for employment or banking purposes.

He's ordered to stay away from all social media websites and social networks – including Facebook, Twitter, Tinder, Instagram and LinkedIn – as well as internet discussion forums and chat rooms.

Silen can't do any activities, volunteer work or jobs that could bring him into contact with people under the age of 16, or try to communicate with people 15 and under online.

Authorities said they will be monitoring the accused for compliance, but asked anyone who sees him breaching his conditions – or who has information related to the charges against him – to contact the Delta Police Department.

Authorities said they will not be releasing a photo of Silen, however, and have not provided a description of his appearance.