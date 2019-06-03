

CTV News Vancouver





A Surrey man is facing 11 total charges after he was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm and an allegedly stolen truck.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers with the Auto Crime Target Team found a Ford F-150 truck at a residence in the 14000 block of 106 Avenue on May 28. That pickup allegedly matched the description of a truck reported stolen in Vancouver the day before.

While observing the F-150, police saw a male suspect enter the truck and drive away. Police were then able to establish the truck was stolen by confirming the licence plate number.

Followed overtop by police helicopter Air1, the truck stopped and parked in the 12200 block of Industrial Road in Surrey, where police say they arrested Gilleland and found a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition along with the stolen truck.

“The safe arrest of this subject and vehicle seizure is an example of how our specialized units work together to leverage their resources to best effect,” said Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins from Surrey RCMP.

Benjamin James Gilleland, 33, has been charged with three firearms-related charges, two charges for possession of stolen property and six charges of breaching probation or recognizance orders.

The 33-year-old remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.