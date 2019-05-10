A Surrey man who won a $1 million lottery prize last year says he purchased the winning ticket with his own money, and not the cash pooled by his colleagues at a lighting factory.

In a response to a lawsuit filed by four of Hung Sengsouvanh’s co-workers in February, Sengsouvanh’s lawyer denied the plaintiffs’ version of facts, and laid out his own timeline, arguing that his client alone is the rightful winner of the MaxMillions prize.

While his colleagues allege the winning ticket was purchased in mid-December with leftover money from a Christmas potluck, Sengsouvanh’s lawyer says his client placed that money in an envelope inside his locker at work.

The defendant’s version of facts goes on to explain that the next day, on his way to work, Sengsouvanh bought a lottery ticket using money from a family member given to him to help pay for a birthday dinner.

Making matters even murkier, Sengsouvanh, the document says, planned to use the change from that purchase to finance his portion of the ticket he would share with his colleagues.

And his version of events also shows he intended to purchase a second ticket using pooled funds for the same drawing, but didn’t buy the ticket until the following week, because he had a work meeting scheduled and had to arrive at the office three hours before his usual start time.

Sengsouvanh says he eventually purchased a ticket for himself and his four colleagues the following week, after he found out the ticket he says was his own was a winner. The second ticket was not a winner.

The version of events, the first time CTV News has heard from Sengsouvanh or his lawyer, differ from what CTV was told when it knocked on the door of his home in late March, when a man who identified himself as his son said: “My sister won it and then she got him to cash it.”

The man who answered the door also told CTV that his father was in Thailand.

It appears there was no written agreement between Sensouvanh and his colleagues to share any lottery winnings for either ticket. In their lawsuit, filed in February, Sengsouvanh’s four colleagues write, “all of them had a good relationship at work and trusted [Sengsouvanh] and respected him as their Lead Hand. It was based on that trust.”

It’s unclear if the BC Lottery Commission is investigating the dispute.

CTV News has reached out to Sengsouvanh’s lawyer and the plaintiffs’ lawyer for further comment.

No criminal charges have been laid and none of the allegations have been proven in court.