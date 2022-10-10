Surrey lawyer's record 'rife with incivility,' law society panel notes in issuing suspension

A Surrey lawyer has been suspended for two months over "uncivil and untrue" comments he made about an opposing lawyer during negotiations on court costs.

The penalty imposed on Thomas Paul Harding by a panel of the Law Society of British Columbia stems from comments he made by email in 2018, but its severity reflected the presence of several similar incidents in Harding's disciplinary record.

"This is not his first time at the well for this type of misconduct," the panel wrote at the start of its Oct. 3 decision, which was published online Thursday.

"Instead, as detailed later, he has a disciplinary record rife with incivility."

THE MISCONDUCT

The 2018 misconduct that led to the discipline proceeding involved a personal injury claim in which Harding represented his client against ICBC.

The case was settled out of court, with ICBC agreeing to pay Harding's client $190,000 plus "costs and disbursements to be assessed/agreed," according to the discipline decision.

In emails to an ICBC adjuster about costs, Harding claimed that the lawyer representing the insurance company – named in the panel's decision only as CB – had previously agreed to an amount Harding presented and was breaking his word by attempting to negotiate.

"He said that CB 'is walking into a buzz saw' and that 'breach of his promise is a pretty serious matter,'" the panel wrote, summarizing the misconduct.

"CB, who had been copied, responded by email that at no time did he agree to pay the costs as presented. The respondent then emailed back to CB and the adjuster stating '[CB’s] 'clear recollection' is the reason my firm will not deal with [him] by telephone, or in person except in a courtroom with the DARS [Digital Audio Recording System] running.'"

The panel found that Harding knew his comments to the adjuster were not true, that his comments were discourteous and uncivil, and that he "was not acting in good faith in his dealings with CB and the adjuster."

'VANQUISH THIS LINGUISTIC DEMON'

This constituted professional misconduct, according to the panel, which went on to describe six other discipline proceedings involving Harding dating back to 2003, most of them related to similarly uncivil comments about other lawyers or judges.

"The Respondent has a repeated pattern, which seems almost habitual, of firing off a catchy but pejorative sentence without first thinking about the import of what he is saying," the panel noted.

Harding's counsel at his discipline hearings and several colleagues who wrote letters of support for him noted that his pattern of behaviour is never self-serving, but rather reflects his "passionate commitment to the interests of his clients."

While it said that making derogatory comments about lawyers and judges for personal gain would be worse, the panel was not impressed by the comparatively selfless nature of Harding's incivility.

"The respondent has to stop this self-destructive and corrosive behaviour," the panel concluded. "Ultimately, it lies within him to do so … No one wants to see the respondent here, but despite his counselling, his turning to peers for advice, his having written communications vetted, it continues to happen. The respondent clearly has much to offer his clients and the profession and he has a record of good service to both, but he must vanquish this linguistic demon that controls him."

The panel suspended Harding for two months and ordered him to pay $14,000 in costs to the Law Society.