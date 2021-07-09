SURREY, B.C. -- The much anticipated Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project could be moving forward once again.

The project was stalled last year due to the financial impacts of the pandemic, but the prime minister is set to make a major transit announcement in Surrey Friday morning.

Justin Trudeau will hold a news conference at Surrey City Hall alongside the premier, several federal and provincial ministers, the Interim CEO of TransLink and the mayors of Surrey and Langley at 11 a.m.

The planned 16-kilometre route would run from King George Station, along Fraser Highway to 203rd Street in Langley and is expected to cost $3.1-billion.

A business case for the extension was approved by Metro Vancouver's Mayors' Council last year.

TransLink had originally planned to fund 20 per cent of the first phase of the project, while 40 per cent was to be funded by the province, and the remaining 40 per cent was to come from the federal government.

Construction was initially planned to begin in 2022, but delays have made that timeline unlikely now.

The current funding plan for the project only takes the SkyTrain six stops from King George to 166 Street in Fleetwood.