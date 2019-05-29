The widow of a nurse gunned down in his own driveway in a case of mistaken identity says she’s got a major interest in understanding the transition to Surrey’s police force – but she’s getting nowhere.

Darlene Bennett wrote in a letter to news outlets that Surrey citizens "deserve information and answers" to prevent another tragedy like what happened to her husband, Paul Bennett.

"I have been waiting patiently for the information on the Mayor’s police transition plan to come forward, but to no avail. I have reached an impasse. Paul’s voice needs to be heard. The safety of the citizens of Surrey is in peril," she said.

Paul Bennett was a 47-year-old nurse, hockey coach, and father of two. He died last June after being fatally wounded outside his Surrey home.

Surveillance video captured at the scene showed a silver vehicle pulling in front of the home, and someone getting out to fire at least eight shots.

More officers are needed to prevent more bloodshed, Bennett says, but with Surrey focused on a transition to a new Surrey force, that’s not what is happening.

"I am shocked that the Mayor and council have elected not to approve additional funding to provide the RCMP with more officers. We still need an active police force. The murders just keep happening. There has been TOO MUCH loss and it needs to STOP," she writes.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum campaigned on a plan to replace the RCMP with a municipal force. He has claimed it would increase policing costs by 10 per cent, though critics have argued it will cost much more.

A transition plan was approved by Surrey City Council in a closed meeting, and city councilors have said they can’t talk about it as a result.

Surrey is using a city vehicle mocked up to look like a police car, and videos and pamphlets using photos of American police officers altered to appear as if they are from Surrrey, in consultations, but has not released any specific figures.

McCallum’s staff said he is en route to a mayors' meeting in Quebec City. Last week McCallum said he would release it if the province allowed him.

B.C.’s Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said Wednesday that the province is looking at redacting some sections but wants to release it as soon as possible.

The process has left Bennett disillusioned, she said in her letter.

"I am angry, disappointed, and alarmed with the Mayor of Surrey, Doug McCallum," she said. "His lack of transparency regarding the transition to a Surrey Police Force from the RCMP is disheartening. This is a monumental change in how the City of Surrey will operate. The taxpayers of Surrey deserve information and answers. Knowledge gives you the power to make informed decisions…

"I cannot fathom the reason for this 'closed door' policy on this matter. It’s not good leadership, and it makes me question his motive," she said.