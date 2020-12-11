VANCOUVER -- Surrey Hospitals Foundation has been working with the community to raise $6 million dollars.

The funds raised are going toward the transformation of the Children's Health Centre.

Over 95 per cent of their commitment has been raised, which means they are less than $250,000 away from their goal.

Clinic rooms are currently being updated with a whimsical woodland theme.

Thanks to the generous support of donors, the Joseph Chung Pediatric Oncology Unit is now open.

Surrey's first pediatric pre- and post-surgery space is also now complete.

The space offers kids a quiet location to prepare for, and recover from surgery.

The update to the Children's Health Centre is so important as more than 50,000 children are treated at Surrey Memorial Hospital every year.

These changes will mean more kids can be served in a family friendly space.

Most importantly children and families will be able to see pediatric specialists close to home.



Surrey Hospitals Foundation: