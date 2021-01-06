VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in Surrey early Wednesday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a post on Twitter that the shooting occurred in the Morgan Heights neighbourhood at around 5 a.m.

The victim, who is known to police, died after being shot at his home near 161st Street and 30th Avenue, IHIT said.

No further details have been made public so far.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information is made available.