Surrey fire leaves family of five homeless
The blaze began around 3 p.m. at the home on 148a Street at 86th Avenue. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 7:23PM PDT
An afternoon house fire in Surrey left a family of five without a home Saturday.
The blaze began at around 3 p.m. Flames quickly went through the roof of the home on 148a Street at 86th Avenue and spread to nearby trees and bushes.
A second house in the adjacent cul-de-sac also caught fire. Crews were able to get that one out quickly.
No one was hurt in either fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation.