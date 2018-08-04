

CTV Vancouver





An afternoon house fire in Surrey left a family of five without a home Saturday.

The blaze began at around 3 p.m. Flames quickly went through the roof of the home on 148a Street at 86th Avenue and spread to nearby trees and bushes.

A second house in the adjacent cul-de-sac also caught fire. Crews were able to get that one out quickly.

No one was hurt in either fire. The cause of the incident is under investigation.