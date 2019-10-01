

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A Surrey family is appealing to the public for information on the anniversary of their mother's death.

Sharon Mitchell was 69 years old when she was struck and killed by a vehicle at around 8:45 p.m. last October. She had been travelling in a marked crosswalk in her wheelchair on 68 Avenue at 138 Street.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

"You will never know the pain and suffering your actions have caused our family. You took away our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend from all of us who loved her," said Daveen Herman, Mitchell's daughter during at an emotional news conference Tuesday.

"I know you couldn't do the right thing then, but you could still do the right thing now."

Police say they believe people have more information they can share.

"It can be difficult to come forward to police, particularly after so much time has passed," said Cpl. Lucy Shorey, in a news release.

"While nothing can take away the grief the family has suffered over last year, witnesses can bring some comfort to this family by assisting us in solving this case.

"We are also appealing directly to the driver. It's never too late to come forward to explain your side of the story."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.