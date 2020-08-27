SURREY, B.C. -- It's a special team formed in response to the pandemic.

Its mandate? Public safety.

Its goal? Education.

But that doesn’t mean its members won’t hand out hefty fines of more than $2,000 to some repeat offenders.

“Going in there and not getting that compliance, we have to change that and that’s when fines are issued," explains Surrey RCMP Const. Mark Peterse.

Peterse is part of Surrey’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement team, made up of both RCMP members and city bylaw enforcement officers.

“We’ve done over 50,000 checks, over 60 each day,” explains Peterse of the team that was formed back in March.

“The vast majority of people have been doing an excellent job," adds Andrew Nolan who works for the City of Surrey and is also part of the enforcement team.

“There’s just a few pockets of problems and once our team gets involved, we’re able to resolve most of them,” he says.

The team operates seven days a week, checking businesses for everything from their COVID-19 plan to physical distancing measures.

Last weekend, fines of $2,300 were handed out to a restaurant, an after-hours club and two event spaces.

Today the team was checking in on Ocean Park Village Pub and The Derby Bar and Grill, both of which have had no compliance issues but support the work the team is doing.

“I think it’s great the police finally have some teeth in the end. I’m happy they can sort of start hitting back," says Costa Docolas, one of the owners of Ocean Park Village Pub. The restaurant has temporarily closed its indoor seating and turned the back parking lot into patio space to keep customers safer.

Meanwhile, the manager at The Derby Bar and Grill says they’ve done everything they can to ensure the health rules are adhered to.

“We’ve told people point blank if they aren’t following the rules, they have to leave,” Drew Forster told CTV.

He also supports the enforcement team handing out fines.

“If people aren’t following the rules, there should be ramifications for that,” he says.

The team says it tries to avoid issuing fines.

“Our goal is never to issue the fines. It’s to change the behaviour," says Peterse.

The team doesn’t only focus on businesses. They also respond to public complaints about parties and other private events including weddings.

According to Nolan, “It isn’t only the number that matters. There has to be enough space for those 50 people to distance.”