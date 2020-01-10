SURREY, B.C. -- The RCMP says the province's police oversight body has been notified of a motor vehicle crash in Surrey that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Mounties say Surrey traffic officers saw a vehicle violating the Motor Vehicle Act while travelling eastbound on 104 Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say the officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop and went through an intersection before losing control and flipping multiple times.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and no one else was injured.

The civilian-led Independent Investigations Office examines deaths or incidents of serious harm that may have been the result of police actions.

The RCMP say their criminal collision investigation team is conducting a criminal investigation at the same time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2020.