

CTV Vancouver





A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a motor vehicle in Surrey Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 154th Street and 32nd Avenue Saturday afternoon. A witness told CTV News that the cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and there appeared to be a small amount of blood on the pavement next to the bicycle at the scene.

After the accident, Surrey RCMP closed the eastbound lanes of 32nd Avenue between 152nd and 154th streets for several hours. Traffic was also stopped at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 156th Street, and police requested that the public avoid the area.

Police said the Criminal Collision Investigation Team had been called to the scene, and asked anyone with more information about the crash to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.