

CTV News Vancouver





After a driver crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning, roads in Surrey are closed in the midst of morning commutes.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Surrey RCMP say they were called to a scene on 96th Avenue near 120 Street after a driver went off the road and hit a utility pole.

The driver of the 1997 Honda Accord, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital where is stable and has non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, power was struck out for nearly 3,500 customers. Roads are closed along 96th Avenue between 118 and 120 streets while crews are in the area.

As of 6 a.m., there was no estimated time when the power would be back on and road closures were expected to be in effect for several hours.

"Motorists are requested to avoid this area during their commute and are reminded to exercise caution while travelling through the nearby area which may experience power interruptions impacting the operation of traffic control devices such as traffic lights," said Sgt. Mike Roberts in a news release.

The incident is still under investigation and alcohol and speed have not been ruled out as factors. Anyone with more information asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.