

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





SURREY -Two people are in hospital after a collision in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood Friday evening.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that the two-vehicle collision caused serious and potentially life threatening injuries, though they didn't disclose the number of people who were injured. On Saturday, BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that two people were taken to hospital from the scene in serious condition.

Police said they responded to the collision at the intersection of 133 Street and Old Yale Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Mousey Berry, who lives nearby, told CTV News Vancouver she didn't see the crash, but saw the events leading up to it.

Berry said one of the drivers involved in the crash was speeding and driving aggressively, passing two other vehicles on the way to the intersection where the collision occurred.

"That's when he started fish-tailing the rest of the way up the hill," Berry said. "The next thing you know you lose sight of him, you hear 'bang-crash.'"

Old Yale Road was closed between 132 Street and University Drive for several hours, with police advising that it had been fully reopened in a second statement around 3:45 a.m.

The RCMP declined to provide an update on the collision to the Canadian Press Saturday morning.

Police say they're seeking witnesses to the crash or people who saw the vehicles before the collision, as well as any available dash cam video. Anyone with information for police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 to report anonymously.

With files from the Canadian Press