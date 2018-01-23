

CTV Vancouver





A Surrey couple say they’re delighted to be reunited with their puppy that they suspect was stolen from their car outside a Tim Hortons Monday night.

Peter Jackson adopted Molly, a labradoodle, as a Christmas gift for his wife, Darlene Nikkel.

Jackson left home with Molly at around 10 p.m. and stopped at the Tim Hortons at Surrey Central on his way home.

Jackson was inside for only a few minutes, but when he came back to the car, Molly had vanished.

“I’m devastated,” Nikkel told CTV News on Tuesday morning “She was so beautiful. I’m so lost of what to do.”

After pleading for their puppy’s safe return, Nikkel and Jackson got Molly back on Tuesday afternoon.

Two brothers, Ed and Joe Macska, noticed the dog near the Tim Hortons around 10:30 p.m.

“This dog was gorgeous. Nice fluffy hair,” said Ed. “I had to pick it up and try and find the owner.”

They said Molly was by herself and wearing a pink collar that didn’t have any contact information attached. After searching online, Ed found a Craigslist ad that Nikkel and Jackson had placed.

“It seems as though it’s a cautionary tale about leaving your dog in the car since I was only gone for three minutes,” Jackson said.

Jackson drives a silver Toyota convertible. The roof was up at the time Molly vanished, but one of the windows was open. Nikkel said she didn’t think Molly would jump out, and suspected the cute puppy was stolen.

Jackson said he contacted police immediately after the incident and sent officers photos of the dog.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed Surrey RCMP had received a report about the lost dog, but were not told that Molly might have been taken.

“There’s always a risk that a pet left unattended in a vehicle could be stolen because it’s in plain view,” he said.

While no one knows how Molly made it out of the vehicle, everyone involved is happy she’s back home safe.