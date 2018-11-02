

Mounties in Surrey are looking for man they say threatened a driver and physically forced them out of their vehicle before making off with the car.

Police said they received reports of a robbery in a busy shopping mall parking lot in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses at the scene.

"Although the victim was emotionally shaken, she was unharmed in the incident," police said in a statement.

Investigators later located the victim's vehicle, but have been unable to track down the suspect, who is described as a South Asian man in his late 20s or early 30s with curly dark hair and a dark beard. He is approximately 5-9 and has an average build. He was last seen wearing a black coat and a large grey backpack.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).