VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Metro Vancouver.

Fraser Health confirmed Sunday in a news release that a staff member at Czorny Alzheimer Centre in Surrey has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at home, and the health authority has sent a rapid response team to the site.

The health authority said enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site, and it is communicating with residents and families.

In response to the outbreak, Fraser Health said it has restricted visitors throughout the facility, limited the movement of staff and residents, and enhanced its cleaning and infection control measures.

All staff and residents are being screened twice a day for COVID-19 symptoms, the health authority said.

Czorny Alzheimer Centre is a long-term care home designed for people living with dementia and their families, according to the Fraser Health website. The facility cares for 72 people who have dementia in six, home-like cottage living spaces. It is operated by the health authority.

The outbreak is the second to be announced Sunday. Earlier in the day, Vancouver Coastal Health added Arbutus Care Centre in Vancouver to its list of active COVID-19 outbreaks.

There are now at least 10 active outbreaks in health-care facilities in B.C., including two in acute-care settings and eight in long-term care homes.

B.C. Health officials declare an outbreak when even a single case of COVID-19 is detected in a health-care setting.