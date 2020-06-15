VANCOUVER -- Surrey businesses are crying foul over the "exorbitant" fees restaurants face trying to open up a temporary patio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surrey's Parking to Patio Program was set up to help restaurants stay afloat during the crisis by giving them more space to seat patrons while keeping everyone physically distanced.

But a group of business organizations, including the Surrey Board of Trade, noted the program also comes with a number of steep costs, including a $500 damage deposit, $200 application fee and a $500 traffic control fee.

There's also a charge of $1,400 per parking stall to pay for the installation of safety barriers, which is split down the middle with the municipal government.

"Many Surrey businesses are struggling to keep their heads above water," said Laura Ballance, a spokesperson for the business organizations. "Finding ways to ensure that these businesses are able to survive the fallout from the pandemic is paramount."

Additional costs don't help, Ballance added, "particularly when they're already dealing with huge revenue losses."

Coun. Linda Annis agrees with business owners' concerns, and said she is planning to introduce a motion to cancel the fees at Monday's council meeting.