Surrey business owners speak up following string of targeted attacks

A series of violent break-ins in South Surrey has business owners shaken up and frustrated as criminals have been using stolen trucks to ram into stores.

South Rock Retail, a luxury consignment store, was one of eight businesses targeted in the community this month.

It had surveillance video showing a truck ramming into the store on Aug. 12 at 3 a.m., attempting to break in and smashing the business’ front window and door.

“It’s very disheartening because this is a very tight knit community,” said store owner Ashley McLeod.

“For something like this to happen, it’s just really concerning, especially with the amount of businesses being targeted."

Martino's Cappuccino and Coffee Bar by Crescent Beach was also targeted.

Police say a stolen pick-up truck backed into the shop around 3:44 a.m. Thursday. Thieves were trying to steal an ATM inside.

They were unsuccessful, but the shop is left with significant damage.

The truck ended up destroying the shop's fence, wall, doors and plants.

"It's upsetting,” said the owner’s son Nick Martino.

His father, Joe, is 85 years old.

The break-in startled him so much, he had a heart attack and is now in hospital.

Nick said he’s very worried about his father.

He also said they've never experienced an incident like this before, adding that the neighbourhood is so safe, they never felt the need to set up a surveillance camera.

"You never felt the need. You could be down here late at night and we'd still be open and you'd never feel like you're in danger,” he said. “It's a tight-knit neighbourhood. People that live down here have been here for years. So yeah, you wouldn't expect it."

Luxury store Turnabout was also on the receiving end of these violent break-ins.

"Yeah, it's a destruction to the whole store," said Micolle Canido, who works there.

"We're a little upside down in the front of the store."

All three businesses have insurance, but will still be paying thousands of dollars as a result of the crimes.

"We're a small business. It comes out of the owner's pocket. The insurance goes up,” said Canido.

Surrey RCMP believe the incidents are likely related due to the similar nature of the offences and the area that's being targeted.

While disappointed and frustrated, impacted businesses said they'll continue to run their stores, but with added safety measures.