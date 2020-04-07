VANCOUVER -- A bus driver working out of Surrey has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third TransLink employee to catch the virus so far.

TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy told CTV News the transit provider learned about the latest case directly from the employee, and has not confirmed it with public health officials.

TransLink ordered extra cleaning to prevent any further spread of the virus, and Murphy said health officials have given "no indication that there is an elevated risk to the public at this time."

"Any relevant buses and workspaces that this employee has come into contact with recently have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," Murphy said in an email.

"The employee has our full support and we wish them a speedy recovery."

TransLink said it won't be able to provide any further details about the employee due to privacy laws.

The two previous transit employees to catch COVID-19 work for Coast Mountain Bus Company, TransLink's largest operating company, in Burnaby and Port Coquitlam.

The Port Coquitlam employee is a bus driver, but TransLink did not disclose the Burnaby worker's role within CMBC.