Surrey attempted murder suspect arrested in Edmonton: RCMP
Anhad Singh Virk faces charges including attempted murder in connection with what police believe was a targeted stabbing on Dec. 13.
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 12:12PM PST
Mounties say a man believed to be connected to a stabbing that occurred in Surrey last month has been arrested in Alberta.
Anhad Singh Virk faces charges including attempted murder in the targeted Dec. 13 incident.
A man in his 50s was seriously injured when he was stabbed outside a business in the 13400 block of 72 Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Police say Virk was arrested in Edmonton on Jan. 30. after being spotted by someone in the area.