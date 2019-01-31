

Mounties say a man believed to be connected to a stabbing that occurred in Surrey last month has been arrested in Alberta.

Anhad Singh Virk faces charges including attempted murder in the targeted Dec. 13 incident.

A man in his 50s was seriously injured when he was stabbed outside a business in the 13400 block of 72 Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police say Virk was arrested in Edmonton on Jan. 30. after being spotted by someone in the area.