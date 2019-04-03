

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say they have arrested a man in his 20s following a suspicious fire in the Cloverdale area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

In a statement issued later in the day, the RCMP said it received a report of a structure fire at a home in the 5800 block of 191 Street at around 1 a.m.

"Witnesses observed a male running from the area and slashing vehicle tires with a knife as he fled," police said. "The fire was extinguished by bystanders prior to police and fire attendance, limiting the damage to a garage door at the front of the residence."

First responders made sure no one in the residence was hurt. With the help of police dogs and the Langley RCMP, officers were able to locate a suspect nearby in the 19100 block of 59 Avenue.

A 25-year-old man from Surrey was arrested without incident, police said.

The fire is still under investigation and the suspect, who has not been identified, remains in custody. No charges have been laid.

Investigators said they believe the fire was an isolated incident involving people who knew each other and that there is no further risk to the public. The exact circumstances surrounding the blaze, however, remain unclear.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.