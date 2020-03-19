VANCOUVER -- Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has announced that all city-run spring break day camps and two daycares located inside civic facilities will be shut down as of March 23.

McCallum made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday where he delivered an update on the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Starting Monday, daycares will also be shut down to the public in order to prioritize space for health workers, first responders and essential service workers," the mayor said.

The City of Surrey issued a clarification after the news conference to confirm that the daycare closures would only apply to two centres that are in civic facilities. They are located at city hall and the Kensington Prairie Community Centre.

McCallum thanked people working on behalf of the community like emergency responders, transit operators, and grocery store clerks.

He also assured people that while changes have been made to ensure the safety of municipal workers, the city is still functioning.

"I want to stress, while you might see a change in how business is conducted at city hall, the business of the city has not stopped," he said.

The mayor also said that all fire halls in Surrey are operating at full strength and contingency plans are in place to ensure the city's fire service can respond to emergencies effectively.