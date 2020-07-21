VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get an update on the province's plan to catch up on surgeries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, B.C. postponed elective surgeries because of novel coronavirus. As the province moved towards its restart plan, elective surgeries were one of the first things to be reintroduced, and appointments were scheduled again as of May 18.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Michael Marchbank, former president and CEO of Fraser Health Authority, will give an update on the province's surgical renewal strategy.

@ noon

When Dix first announced in May that surgeries would restart, he said about 30,000 surgeries were lost over the two months they were stopped.

About 14,000 had to be postponed and an estimated 16,000 that would have normally been scheduled from the waitlist were put off. Additionally, thousands of people who may have been added to the waitlist weren't getting referrals from surgeons.

Dix said at the time that operating facilities were expected to be working at maximum capacity by mid-June.

Even so, health officials warned it could 17 to 24 months for B.C.'s health-care system to catch up on all the missed surgeries. They also cautioned that the timeline could change, especially if there are future surges in COVID-19 cases.

