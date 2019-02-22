The measles outbreak in Vancouver has prompted a spike in the number of people looking to get the vaccine and a significant increase in related clinic visits, according to two local health authorities.

Even though there are no reported measles cases in the Fraser Health region, additional staff have been brought in to help cope with the increased volume of calls from people looking for vaccinations. The health authority says the current wait for an appointment is between five to 15 days.

The Vancouver Coastal Health region has also experienced an increase in patients looking for added protection from the highly contagious disease. In downtown Vancouver, the City Centre Urgent Primary Care Centre on Hornby Street has seen 70 adults and children over the span of about a week, and has given out 64 doses of the vaccine.

"I would say we might be giving one or two a week before," said centre medical director Dr. Afshin Khazei. He added when the outbreak was first announced, medical staff saw six infants and 16 adults that evening alone. "We’ve definitely noticed a difference."

While some patients were looking for the recommended second dose of the vaccine after being immunized once in childhood, Khazei said some were also receiving a measles vaccine for the first time.

Six patients who came to the centre received an alternative to the vaccine: a blood product called immune globulin which contains illness-fighting antibodies. Immune globulin is given to people who have been exposed to the disease but cannot receive the shot for a variety of reasons.

"It’s a scarce resource so it’s reserved for patients that really need that," said Khazei.

Health officials are reminding people they can get vaccinations by visiting their family doctor, a walk-in clinic or urgent primary care centre, or a pharmacy for adults or children over five years old. Calling ahead is also recommended.