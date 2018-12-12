

CTV Vancouver





Accused Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou left court Tuesday night after spending more than a week in custody, but experts say she could remain under strict release conditions for years.

Meng had nothing to say to reporters as she was escorted into a black SUV by sheriffs and her personal security team, hours after B.C. Supreme Court Justice William Ehrcke granted her $10 million bail.

Supporters who have been lining up for a spot in the courtroom to watch the proceedings this week cheered the judge's decision, though immigration lawyer Richard Kurland said the process could be far from over.

"The reality is, she better get used to Vancouver weather because she may be here for years subject to the conditions of release while her extradition process unfolds," Kurland told CTV News.

"Extradition is a long, complex process that involves many steps and appeals."

Meng, who maintains her innocence, is required to wear an ankle bracelet and remain under around-the-clock surveillance. She also surrendered both her passports.

While the 46-year-old is allowed to travel around Vancouver, Richmond and the North Shore, she has an overnight curfew, during which she must remain in one of her two Vancouver homes.

On Tuesday night she was driven to her property in the Dunbar neighbourhood, where some of her most ardent fans have been dropping by to express their support.

"I think the U.S. is crazy," said a man named Amoo Bao. "I don't think Ms. Meng has any criminal activities."

The U.S. alleges Meng used a shell company to violate the U.S.-European Union trade sanctions against Iran and deceived banks about the relationship between Huawei and subsidiary Skycom.

No charges have been laid against her, however, and American officials have not submitted documentation for Meng's extradition request. They have 60 days to do so.

Meng is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 2 for further proceedings.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kendra Mangione and Angela Jung