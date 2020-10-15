BURNABY -- One in eight Canadian households are food insecure.

Today is World Food day and Kraft Heinz is launching Kraft Heinz Pantry Day to support Food Banks Canada.

Kraft Heinz has commited to providing Food Banks Canada with $20 million worth of product over the next five years.

This will be done through the Pantry Day intiative.

Canadians can participate by adding eligible Kraft Heinz products to their shopping list on October 16th.

For every purchase of a participating Kraft Heinz product they will match by donating a product to Food Banks Canada.

During the pandemic there has been an increased need so these purchases will go a long way in the communities these food banks serve.

If you can't make it to a story today participation can be done online.

Spread the word about Kraft Heinz Pantry Day by using #HKPantryDay on social media.