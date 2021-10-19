Support Local With BC Fresh

VANCOUVER -

A healthy lifestyle often starts from the ground up.

Fresh local produce is a great way to get essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

Brian Faulkner, VP of Business Development and Marketing at BC Fresh, knows this well.

BC Fresh is owned and operated by local farm families.

They ship 200 million pounds of produce every year, which is about 40lbs for every British Columbian.

BCfresh produce can be found in almost every grocery store in the province.

Local produce can be enjoyed throughout the entire year.

Just like a backyard garden, produce is harvested in the fall months at the peak of their maturity and flavour.

BC Fresh growers use traditional long-term storage techniques in temperature and humidity controlled sheds.

This keeps the produce in a dormant stage, which locks in flavour and nutrition.

People can locate BC Fresh products at their local grocer by looking for the BC Fresh tag.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn about Faulkners favourite way to enjoy root veggies during the fall season.