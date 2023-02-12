Super Bowl party in Vancouver fundraises for Indigenous youth
A sports bar in Vancouver's West End won’t be keeping any of the extra cash they made when fans packed the venue to watch Sunday's Super Bowl.
The event drew crowds of football fans and casual half-time show watchers to venues across the city. At Score on Davie, dozens showed up to watch the big game.
"We were selling tickets online, and we sold out," said Stephanie Oye, the pub's assistant general manager.
She estimated the event brought in about $2,000 in extra revenue, and says all of that will be donated to the Urban Native Youth Association.
UNYA was created in 1988 to provide services and opportunities for indigenous youth in an urban setting.
Over the years, the group has worked with thousands of young people in the Vancouver area, but they say with challenges brought on by the pandemic, additional help from the community is needed.
"It allows us to provide food, it allows us to buy clothing, it allows us to provide cultural services and programming and educational programming, counselling, health care, and everything that helps indigenous youth thrive within this city, said Matthew Norris, the organization;s president.
Norris explained that donations, like the one from Score on Davie, go a long way to helping fund its programs and help more youth.
In an attempt to generate more donations, Score on Davie's owner initiated some friendly competition between his Vancouver bar and its counterpart in Toronto. Jesse Ritchie said each location placed a wager on who would win the game, with the winner of that bet being awarded $1,000 to donate.
"We want to support the kids, so we are going to throw in that extra grand," said Ritchie.
Ritchie's Okanagan bar, the Gunbarrel saloon, has also seized on the charitable spirit, kicking in an additional $1,000 for charity to whoever wins the bet between Toronto and Vancouver.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
Chiefs claw back against Eagles to claim Super Bowl LVII
Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a bum ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
A high-altitude object was shot down near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, marking the fourth time in just over a week that the U.S. military has taken down objects in North American airspace.
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
Big name advertisers from Netflix to Google paid as much as US$7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl game Sunday night, seeking to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers who tune in each year.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich designer organizes free weddings for couples facing terminal illnesses
Lily Kennedy launched Anna's Angels, a venture named after her late sister-in-law, to produce special events for people who are terminally ill.
-
Man wanted on Quebec child porn charges seen on Salt Spring Island, RCMP say
Mounties on Salt Spring Island are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.
-
Arrest of 'potentially armed' suspect disrupts traffic outside Victoria Royals game
Police arrested a man on four outstanding warrants after an incident that disrupted traffic outside the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre during a Victoria Royals game Friday night.
Calgary
-
Smith in full support of a new arena, stating she does not want to see the Flames move to Quebec
With three months remaining until Albertans head to the polls for a provincial election, Premier Danielle Smith is throwing support behind a new arena deal between the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment.
-
Calgarians struggle to find affordable housing as number of low-cost rental units decreases
Finding an affordable place to rent in Calgary hasn’t been easy for Gregory Fraser.
-
Woman wanted in connection to road rage shooting turns herself in: police
A woman wanted in connection to a November road rage shooting turned herself in and has been charged with assault, Calgary police said Sunday evening.
Edmonton
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
-
Smith rejects NDP claim oilwell cleanup help is linked with her leadership campaign
Alberta's premier is rejecting Opposition claims her planned $100-million pilot project for cleaning up old oil wells was influenced by her United Conservative party leadership campaign, arguing that federal money to get the job done missed many of the province's worst sites.
-
Sylvan Lake school bomb threats made by out-of-province youth: RCMP
A pair of bomb threats against a Sylvan Lake school originated from a youth outside Alberta, RCMP investigators confirmed Sunday evening.
Toronto
-
John Tory backs out of speaking at Hazel McCallion's funeral amid resignation, affair fallout
After admitting to an extramarital affair with an ex-staffer and announcing he'll resign as mayor of Toronto, John Tory has backed out of a speaking arrangement at former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
-
This super skinny Toronto home just hit the market for nearly $3.4-million
A home just 15-feet-wide in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood has hit the market for nearly $3.4-million.
Montreal
-
A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident
A young man who was snowboarding was injured Saturday evening at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
-
Debate over Roxham Road taking worrying turn, says Quebec solidaire
The debate over Roxham Road in Quebec is taking a worrying turn, according to Québec solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
-
'No information': Some Plateau residents still without water one week after pipe bursts
Two residential buildings in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood have been without running water for a week, and residents say they don't know when to expect repairs.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.
-
'It's like family': Point Douglas residents mourn businesses destroyed in massive fire
Point Douglas residents are returning home after a massive fire took 50 firefighters hours to extinguish on Saturday.
-
Restoration of bus budget good start, but more needed: Functional Transit Winnipeg
A public transportation advocate says the restoration of the Winnipeg Transit budget should mean an improvement in bus service, but adds the City needs to keep the foot on the accelerator when it comes to its Master Transit Plan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents getting out and active in the warm weather
A warm sunny Sunday in the middle of winter is the perfect chance to take the family for a ski, work on a new snowboard trick, or slide down the hill in a tube.
-
Saskatoon police under pressure from increased calls for service: Report
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is reviewing its staffing levels in light of pressures that include dramatic increases in calls for service, according to a report from its patrol superintendent.
-
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.
Regina
-
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.
-
'Already planning for 2024': Frost Festival wraps up in Regina
Even with a shift from frigid to unseasonably warm conditions, 2023’s Frost Festival in Regina was regarded as a success by organizers.
-
Prairie provinces only region of Canada to favour Grey Cup over Super Bowl: poll
According to a poll from the Angus Reid Institute, 62 per cent, or three-in-five football fans in Canada would prefer to watch the Super Bowl over the Grey Cup if they could only pick one.
Atlantic
-
Nor'Easter brings risk of heavy snow to Nova Scotia Monday into Tuesday
A developing Nor'Easter moving northward off the coast of North Carolina will pass south and east of Nova Scotia late Monday into Tuesday.
-
Special weather statement issued for parts of Nova Scotia
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Nova Scotia.
-
Sunday night shooting closes section of Gottingen Street in Halifax
Halifax regional police are investigating a shooting in Halifax.
London
-
OPP investigate suspicious death in Norfolk County
The OPP Criminal Investigations branch is investigating a suspicious death in Norfolk County, Sunday
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
-
Video shows intensity of motel fire in London on Saturday
New cellphone video from a resident shows the intensity of the fire inside a motel room in south London, Ont. on Saturday. It shows a wall of flames filling the entranceway to the room, and flames could also seen breaking through the roof at its peak.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
-
Urban farm that grows vegetables all year round, feeding people on a fixed income
The team at Borealis Fresh Farms in northern Ontario grows a number of nutrient dense vegetables such as kale and parsley to supply not only grocery stores, but also people who live on a fixed income.
-
Employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating assault in Wilfrid Laurier University hallway
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Over 100 vendors pack Bingeman's for collectables expo
Hot Wheels, action figures, trading cards and more were up for grabs at Bingeman’s Sunday with the Kitchener Collectables Expo offering up the very best in vintage and high-ticket items.