Super Bowl party in Vancouver fundraises for Indigenous youth

A sports bar in Vancouver's West End won’t be keeping any of the extra cash they made when fans packed the venue to watch Sunday's Super Bowl.

The event drew crowds of football fans and casual half-time show watchers to venues across the city. At Score on Davie, dozens showed up to watch the big game.

"We were selling tickets online, and we sold out," said Stephanie Oye, the pub's assistant general manager.

She estimated the event brought in about $2,000 in extra revenue, and says all of that will be donated to the Urban Native Youth Association.

UNYA was created in 1988 to provide services and opportunities for indigenous youth in an urban setting.

Over the years, the group has worked with thousands of young people in the Vancouver area, but they say with challenges brought on by the pandemic, additional help from the community is needed.

"It allows us to provide food, it allows us to buy clothing, it allows us to provide cultural services and programming and educational programming, counselling, health care, and everything that helps indigenous youth thrive within this city, said Matthew Norris, the organization;s president.

Norris explained that donations, like the one from Score on Davie, go a long way to helping fund its programs and help more youth.

In an attempt to generate more donations, Score on Davie's owner initiated some friendly competition between his Vancouver bar and its counterpart in Toronto. Jesse Ritchie said each location placed a wager on who would win the game, with the winner of that bet being awarded $1,000 to donate.

"We want to support the kids, so we are going to throw in that extra grand," said Ritchie.

Ritchie's Okanagan bar, the Gunbarrel saloon, has also seized on the charitable spirit, kicking in an additional $1,000 for charity to whoever wins the bet between Toronto and Vancouver.