Clear blue skies on Sunday were a welcome treat for some 41,600 runners who hit the streets for the 34th annual Vancouver Sun Run.

The early-morning sun peaked out from behind buildings in the city's downtown core as the first athletes hit the pavement for the country's largest 10 kilometre race.

"It's hard to beat Vancouver on a sunny day," said runner Skeets Morel who came down from Vernon.

Many were running for the first time, many were chasing a personal best. Others just enjoyed spending the morning outside with friends and family.

"The unique thing about the Vancouver Sun Run is it's more about the everyday runner," said race director Tim Hopkins

All those everyday runners finished behind the elite athletes, though. Paralympian Tristan Smyth, of Lake Country, B.C., won the wheelchair division with a time of 22 minutes 45 seconds. Monicah Ngige of Kenya was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 34 minutes 23 seconds. Brendan Gregg, of California, was the first male runner finish. He completed the race in 29 minutes 14 seconds.

Vancouver police blocked off roads around the city as the horde of runners clad in their green race day shirts weaved through downtown, Stanley Park, over Burrard Bridge and back via Cambie Bridge.

"It was a great experience, I'm so excited right now," said Mikaela Smart, another runner.

The varsity athlete with Trinity Western University signed up for her first Sun Run with her best friend, and ended up with a personal best.

"I wasn't expecting to run sub-37 [less than 37 minutes], I was thinking like sub-39," she said. "I stayed around with a whole bunch of boys which is what helped pulled me through."

Cheerleaders at the side like Jackie Desantis also helped motivate runners to keep up their pace.

"I've had a smile on my face since I walked out the door this morning," said Desantis. "The energy's just so alive out here."

The late April race kicks off the summer running season in Vancouver. The next big race on the calendar is the Bank of Montreal Marathon on May 6.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst