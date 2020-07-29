VANCOUVER -- An employee at Sun Peaks Resort has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Wednesday.

The resort worker is in a non-guest facing role and tested positive at some point in the last few days.

Sun Peaks says it has been in contact with Interior Health, and extensive contact tracing is underway.

"We are thankful that Sun Peaks has been relatively untouched by positive tests in the big picture and are both hopeful and optimistic it stays that way due to continued positive efforts of community members," the resort said in a statement.

The company did not specify when the employee was on shift or what job they hold.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have repeatedly reminded people to take precautions ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend.

"To play safe and stay safe this weekend, and protect all of our communities from COVID-19, we all need to use the layers of protection we have available and keep your groups small," Dix and Henry said in a statement.

"Staying a safe distance from others is the best way to slow the spread of the virus. If you are in a crowded area, outside or inside, and you can't maintain a safe physical distance, wearing a mask is a further protective layer."

After a series of parties on the Canada Day long weekend, a cluster of cases popped up in Kelowna, which has now ballooned to more than 90. The Okanagan parties have left more than 1,000 people stuck in self-isolation after potentially being exposed to the virus.

Henry and Dix are encouraging people to regularly wash their hands, clean surfaces more often, use one-way pathways and stay home if you're sick, in order to bend the province's curve back down.

Health officials announced B.C. recorded 41 new cases of the virus since Tuesday, but no additional deaths.