VANCOUVER -- The heat of the summer has arrived and that means families are looking ways to keep cool at home.

In 2020, 14 children aged 16 and younger were treated at BC Children's Emergency Department for falls from high elevations, such as windows and balconies.Already this year, eight children have been treated.

Mark Estrada, certified window geek at Centra Windows, shared some summer window safety tips.

Estrada addressed that screens do a good job of keeping bugs out, but are not strong enough to hold the weight of a toddler when leaned on.

Windows should always be locked. When choosing to open a window to allow a breeze in, try to only open windows that are out of reach of children.

Children do love to climb so it's important to not place beds or scalable furniture underneath a window.

Estrada recommends installing additional safety features that can restrict the size of a window opening.

Some options are charley bars, window wedges and window stops.

Centra Windows installers are happy to assist in recommending and installing safety equipment.

Check out the full video to learn ways to help keep your home cool and safe in the summer.