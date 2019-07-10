

An unusual summer storm has hit B.C.'s south coast and it's expected to bring a downpour of rain on Wednesday.

The rain came down hard overnight, in a weather system that was forecasted to bring almost a month's worth of rain over a 36-hour period.

"It’s definitely out of season for mid-July," said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald. "It’s comparable to the storms we see in the fall."

As a result of the rain, the fire danger rating for much of the province is classified as low.

The hot and dry weather is expected to return by the end of the month, however.

"Across most parts of the province it's been a really dry winter and spring," MacDonald said.

"This incoming rain is going to help alleviate those conditions but it's still going to be big precipitation deficits for a long amount of time so it's really only a few drops in a comparatively empty bucket."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos