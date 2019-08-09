

CTV News Vancouver





A summer meteor shower is expected to offer up its most impressive display early next week.

The Perseids are part of an annual meteor shower that is active between July 17 and Aug. 24 and this year, the American Meteor Society says the shower is expected to peak overnight on Aug. 12 to Aug. 13.

This year, however, meteorologists warn that because there is also a full moon next week, its light will interfere with the visibility of the shower, making activity seem reduced from previous years.

"Observers should try viewing during the last few hours prior to dawn when the moon will be low in the west or below the horizon," AMS says. "Better activity will be seen in the darker sky."

Darker skies can be hard to find in Vancouver, but space enthusiasts will be at Aldergrove Regional Park, which has low light pollution, on Saturday, Aug. 10. Astronomers will have telescopes and will be available to answer questions.

Throughout the evening, activities including lantern-lit trails, games and crafts will all be available between 8 and 11 p.m. for a $2 admission. Or, stargazers can extend their experience overnight and camp in the park.

Those wishing to stay in Vancouver can try to find spots with the lowest possible light pollution like Spanish Banks. Burnaby Mountain and West Vancouver's Whytecliff Park also offer little light pollution close to the city.