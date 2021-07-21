VANCOUVER -- Summer flies by every year, but there is still plenty of time to make memories with friends and family.

Lifestyle expert Afiya Francisco joined CTV Morning Live to share some of her summer must-haves for fun in the sun.

Francisco recommends inflatable paddle boards and kayaks.

These are portable, easy to store, and provide hours of fun for the family on the water.

They can be taken on trips to the cabin or enjoyed at a local lake.

When having a summer filled with adventure there are bound to be some cuts and scrapes along the way.

BAND-AID is a well known brand for taking care of those.

Francisco shared that the bandages now come with new flexible fabric shades that are designed to better blend in with darker skin tones.

Francisco has spent time enjoying summer adventures and creating teachable moments for her children.

The GLAD for Change Movement is something her family recently took part in.

GLAD is challenging Canadians to pick up 50 pieces of litter this summer. This initative demonstrates how easy it is to create positive change within your own neighbourhood.

Many families are reconnecting this summer and it is the perfect time to get out and entertain.

Francisco likes to do a little self-care prior to guests arriving. She recommends Schick razors for smooth, hydrated skin.

Once ready to entertain, Francisco recommends a trip to WINNERS, HomeSense and Marshalls for your outdoor essentials.

They carry a wide array of outdoor dinnerware, patio furnishings and decor items for your tablescape.

For an added wow factor to wrap up your outdoor entertaining, Francisco shared the City Bonfire + S'Mores Kit.

City Bonfire is a portable bonfire that is handmade with non-toxic materials. The fires result in no smoke or ashes and burn for three to five hours.

They are easy to light and extinguish. Check ahead for fire ban regulations in your area prior to use.

