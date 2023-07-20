Summer fun by the dozen: Fireworks and 11 other events to check out in Vancouver this weekend
Vancouverites are in for an explosive weekend—and that’s not just because of the fireworks. If you’re looking for activities, there’s plenty of options to keep you moving. No friends in town? You can always meet new ones at the community events listed below.
RUN FOR ICE CREAM
With a name like “Ice Cream & Donut Run Club,” it’s not hard to imagine what this group will be up to on Friday night. Runners are invited to meet at La Glace Ice Cream in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood, with two route options available—one that’s five kilometres and another that's eight. They’ll be meeting at 2785 W. 16th Ave. at 7 p.m. The Strava routes and information are posted on Facebook. There’s no fee to join—except the cost of post-run ice cream.
DRAW COMICS IN COMMUNITY
The July 2023 edition of the Vancouver Comic Jam is taking place at The Pleasant in – you guessed it—Mount Pleasant this Friday at 7 p.m. This event involves the drawing kind of comics, rather than the stand-up variety. There’s no cost, but organizers are adamant that participants buy some food or drinks from the restaurant, which is located at 2434 Main St.
TAKE A DIP AND MEET NEW FRIENDS
The local social-media-based group “We Should Be Friends Vancouver” will be meeting at Kitsilano Beach at 10 a.m. on Saturday for a social ocean dip.
“What better way to start the weekend than taking a plunge with strangers (and maybe grabbing a coffee after)?” organizers wrote on Instagram. Everyone is invited, and you can check out other free, social events the group hosts online.
TAKE A ‘CHILL’ CYCLE AND SOCIALIZE
A community bike club called “Chill Rides” is teaming up with the Mount Pleasant shop Kickstand Community Bikes to host a cycle and social on Saturday afternoon. It’s specified as a “Women, Trans and Queer Summer Social” and starts at noon. The meeting spot is at Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 W 7th Ave., and the 15-kilometre ride will end at the shop at 1187 Park St. There, people are invited to tune-up their bikes with some guidance from volunteers by donation. Post-ride food and refreshments are also advertised, and there will be a raffle to fundraise for Rainbow Refugee Canada’s Welcome Wheels program. The social will run until 5 p.m., according to the event listing.
CELEBRATE SUMMER AT A DEBUT EVENT
For the first time ever, Vancouver Farmers Markets and the City Centre Artist Lodge is hosting “Summer Celebration.” The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at 2111 Main St., and is free to attend. The Facebook listing promises food vendors, trucks, craft beers, open artist studios, face painting and more. DJ Skylar Love is tapped to play music all day long. Any proceeds made from the activities will support Vancouver Farmers Markets’ Fresh to Families Fund, according to organizers.
CHAMPION OTHER PEOPLE’S STRENGTH
Another premier event, The Vancouver Strength Championships, will be happening at Container Brewing in East Vancouver on Saturday. The one-day event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at 1216 Franklin St. Everyone is welcome, according to the event’s organizers—Hidden City Fitness.
“Do you have what it takes to go up against our staff? We’ll bet our own money on it,” reads the event listing.
All bets aside, the event is free to attend for participants and spectators alike.
“Test your overall grip strength, cardio endurance and more for a chance to win prizes, cash prizes, and swag. All proceeds go to the Leo Sammarelli Charity,” wrote organizers.
Crucifix hold, triumph deadlift, frame-chain drag medley, log-axle-keg medley and atlas stone-off are listed as the strongman events.
DANCE AT A PUBLIC DISCO
The Bentall Centre is inviting Vancouverites to “get ready for a day of open air, dance and connecting with friends.” The organizers behind the Public Disco Block Party are doing a takeover at the centre’s neighbourhood patio. The drag artist Continental Breakfast is hosting the party, which will feature entertainment by DJ Hector, Kozue, Star X Dust and ESB. Things are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. at 595 Burrard St.
IMMERSE YOURSELF IN BENGALI CULTURE
The Bangladesh Festival Vancouver will take over the Vancouver Art Gallery’s north plaza on Sunday. Dhaka Club Vancouver says the goal of its “biggest event yet” is to showcase Bengali culture to British Columbians. Few details are available online, including whether there’s a cost, but there will be a fashion show, cultural show and DJ, according to organizers.
DANCE TO T-SWIFT
The Roxy Cabaret is offering the next best thing to Taylor Swift touring in Canada—an all-night dance party for "Swifties." In a description riddled with references, organizers invite Vancouverites to “shake it off” on Saturday, with the two-hour party scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Online, tickets are selling for $17.20 with taxes included. The Roxy is located at 932 Granville St.
WATCH FIREWORKS: AUSTRALIA EDITION
The first of three nights that are part of the Honda Celebration of Light is starting this Saturday with a performance by a pyrotechnic team from Australia. There are three ticketed options for those who want a front-row view of the fireworks extravaganza, or you can watch for free from English Bay—just be sure to head down early unless you’re comfortable standing in crowds. The event is described as the ”longest-running offshore fireworks competition in the world” and was established by the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society in 2001.
RUN FOR PRIDE
Stanley Park will be extra colourful on Sunday, as rainbow-clad racers take part in the 19th annual Vancouver Pride Run and Walk. The Vancouver Frontrunners is hosting the vent, which costs $40 to enter, and is described as a “running and walking race event for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, their friends and allies.” Two routes are available—one that’s five kilometres and another that’s 10.
JOIN THE ‘JUST OFF MAIN’ BLOCK PARTY
Another free block party is slated to happen in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, with this one hosted by the neighbourhood’s business improvement association.
“Just Off Main” will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 164 E 11th Ave.
The Mount Pleasant BIA promises there will be two-piece bands, solo performers, local artisan vendors and giveaways, according to the event listing.
The entertainment lineup includes Crash World, Django’s Jewels, Likewise and Jeff Bryant.
There will also be a collection of vendors on site, plus hotdogs from Dog Meister and a beer garden for locals aged 19 and older.
