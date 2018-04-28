

A stuntwoman and three arena workers were among 158 people who died in work-related incidents in B.C. last year.

A solemn ceremony was held in Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza on the National Day of Mourning, meant to mark the lives lost and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Rain fell over the crowd gathered for a silent prayer Saturday, just steps from where one of the fatal workplace accidents occurred.

Stuntwoman SJ Harris died when her motorcycle crashed on the set of "Deadpool 2," an incident still under investigation.

Harris was a racer from Brooklyn who was reportedly working on her first job in the movie business, and was described as having a "beautiful spirit."

Also among the lives lost last year are those of three workers who were performing routine maintenance at an arena in Fernie, B.C. when they were killed by an ammonia leak.

Local residents Lloyd Stewart Smith and Wayne Allan Hornquist died in October, along with Turner Valley, Alta. resident Jason Donovan Podloski.

Now the government is working on legislation to prevent a repeat.

"All the arenas in the province are now being inspected to look at the equipment and look at what we can do to make sure that that never happens again," Labour Minister Harry Bains said Saturday.

In attendance at the event was Rosemarie Lachnit, whose 20-year-old son died in 2005.

"Nicholas was installing siding on a condominium construction site when he fell three storeys from an unguarded balcony. He landed head-first on a pipe sticking out of the ground," Lachnit said.

She told CTV News he was not required to wear fall protection gear at the time.

"Just before he slipped away, I was holding his hand and said, 'You can go. It's alright. I'll be OK.'"

Jack Thomas, 20, said he considers himself lucky after only being injured while working at a recycling plant. He said he asked a coworker, "Is my arm there?"

"He hesitated for just a brief second and that was enough to tell me that my arm was missing," Thomas said.

His message is that employees should speak up if they feel unsafe, and employers should listen.

"I have bad days, of course, but at the end of the day I'm still breathing. I may not have gotten out of work unscathed but at the end of the day I'm breathing and I'm able to go home and hug my mom every day," he said.

