VANCOUVER -- Police used a stun grenade to take a suspect into custody during a dramatic incident that unfolded on a busy Vancouver street Friday morning.

A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson said the officers involved were responding to reports of a man holding "What appeared to be a rifle" at Main Street and East 1st Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

"After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a 'flash bang,' which is a distraction technique. The man was taken into custody," Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email.

Authorities said neither the suspect nor any passersby were hurt during the takedown.

The use of the stun grenade shocked witnesses who were walking through the area at the time, including a Twitter user who reported that he saw it "explode on the sidewalk" before 10 police officers moved in to make the arrest.

