The teenager who died after a tree came crashing down onto middle school students on Vancouver Island Wednesday was a boy in Grade 8, according to officials.

The tragic accident happened at Camp Barnard, near Sooke, where students from Lansdowne Middle School were on a three-day wilderness trip. Emergency crews said winds in the area were blowing at 80 km/h when the tree fell.

One student was killed and another was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Greater Victoria School District alerted parents in an email Wednesday evening, offering counselling and other support services for students, staff and parents alike.

"This loss may raise certain emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students," Supt. Shelley Green wrote.

"We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to support you and your child as you need."

The district said a critical incident response team has been deployed to help the community through their grief.

Officials haven't released the student's name, but the BC Coroners Service said he was a teen boy.

On Thursday, coroners said their investigation is still in the early stages and that they couldn't share any other details about the circumstances of what happened.

Camp Barnard caters to wilderness camping and offers a variety of programs for children and young adults. It’s located near Young Lake west of Sooke.

