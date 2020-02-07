VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s southern coast could experience strong winds Friday, Environment Canada is warning in a special weather statement.

Winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon and continue through Saturday morning, Environment Canada's statement said.

Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are likely to be hit the hardest, with winds up to 70 km/h expected.

However, strong, southwest winds ranging from 50 to 70 km/h could affect some parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Friday afternoon.

As of 10:30 a.m., BC Ferries didn't have any weather-related cancellations listed but warned travellers that service could be affected later in the day.