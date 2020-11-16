VANCOUVER -- Strong winds are expected to be heading for Metro Vancouver, a special weather statement says.

Environment Canada issued the statement early Monday morning, saying strong winds up to 70 km/h are expected on Tuesday.

"The highest winds are expected to be ahead of the associated cold front that will cross the inner south coast Tuesday morning to midday," the weather statement says.

"Wind warnings may be required as the event draws near. Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

The statement is in place for most of the region including Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Outside Metro Vancouver, some regions have wind warnings in place, as winds could reach 80 km/h on the Sunshine Coast and East Vancouver Island.

The winds are predicted to ease by Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver is expected to some rain on Monday, with temperatures staying stable around 9 C.

On Tuesday, high temperatures could reach 13 C and dip no lower than 8 C. Rain is expected to continue throughout the week.