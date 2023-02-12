'Strong wind event' forecast for Metro Vancouver

Residents of Metro Vancouver are being told to brace for gusty conditions Monday, as Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a warning for the region.

Winds are forecasted to whip up starting Monday morning, and could reach 90 km/h in some areas. The federal weather agency says these "peak winds" are expected Monday afternoon into the evening before easing overnight.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches," the special weather statement says.

"The combination of strong pressure gradient and an unstable airmass will bring a strong wind event to the B.C. south coast"

The latest information on forecasts and alerts.is available on ECCC's website.