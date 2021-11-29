String of robberies originating from escort services leads to warning from Surrey RCMP

Vancouver -

Mounties in Surrey are warning people about a string of robberies that originated through escort service sites.

Police say in a few recent encounters, men have hired an escort and arranged to meet at a location only to be robbed.

RCMP say they believe others may be victims of the same crime but haven't come forward.

Investigators urge anyone choosing to meet with someone they don't know to take precautions such as not using alcohol or drugs, not consuming anything offered by the stranger and using a buddy system so others know where they are.