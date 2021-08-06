VANCOUVER -- Police have issued a public warning following a string of groping incidents in Vancouver's Champlain Heights neighbourhood.

Authorities said four people have reported being groped since the beginning of April, and that all of the incidents took place within a few blocks of each other.

"We don't want to instill fear, but rather we want the public to be aware of patterns we are noticing and to be vigilant," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.

Police said the groping incidents happened just off Kerr Street between 51st Avenue and 55th Avenue. They were reported between April 9 and Aug. 1, always between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The victims' description of the suspect's age ranged from 17 to 30. All reported the assailant was wearing sweatpants and a hooded sweater.

Vancouver police asked anyone who has been the victim of a similar incident, or who witnesses anything suspicious, to call 911 immediately.