    • Stretch of Lougheed Highway closed due to construction incident

    Police had a block of Lougheed Highway closed on Jan. 26, 2024, due to an incident at a construction site. (CTV News) Police had a block of Lougheed Highway closed on Jan. 26, 2024, due to an incident at a construction site. (CTV News)
    Drivers travelling along Lougheed Highway in Burnaby were rerouted Friday afternoon over an incident at a construction site.

    Burnaby RCMP said on social media at about 1:30 p.m. the route was closed between Gilmore and Madison avenues, just east of Boundary Road.

    "Police are on scene re-routing traffic and pedestrians away from the area," the post said. "This is not a police incident, we are on scene for traffic and public safety."

    WorkSafeBC confirmed with CTV News an investigation was launched into the incident. It would not provide further details, but shared a link to documents on crane safety.  

